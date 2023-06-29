Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Former MP Stuart Robert rejects 'wild accusations'
Former MP Stuart Robert during Question Time on March 6, 2023. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Former Cabinet Minister Stuart Robert has denied any wrongdoing after new allegations were raised about his dealings with consultancy firm Synergy 360, owned by his associates, to allegedly funnel money to him in exchange for government contracts and information. The government has been reluctant to say whether it will refer the matter to the soon-to-be operating National Anti-Corruption Commission.
