Former Pakistan leader survives shooting

Media surround a car at the site of the Pakistan shooting.

Media surround a car at the site of the Pakistan shooting.

Published 4 November 2022 at 1:00pm, updated 2 hours ago at 1:16pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in stable condition after being shot, in what his aides are calling a clear assassination attempt. An investigation into the attack is underway with one person in custody, as Mr Khan accuses Pakistan's current leadership of being behind the attempt on his life.

