Former student shoots six dead at Tennessee school
Children from The Covenant School hold hands as they are taken to a reunification site after a deadly shooting at their school. Source: AP / Jonathan Mattise
United States President Joe Biden says gun violence is ripping the soul of the nation apart, after six people were killed in another school shooting. This one took place at a primary school in the city of Nashville, Tennessee.
