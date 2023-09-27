Four decades on - America's Cup history remembered

The class of 1983 ... back this week for a reunion. Among them - former Australia 2 Grinder from the 1983 America's Cup, John Longley:



"I think that with such a moment in our lives, I think we all remember it so vividly that I can’t believe it was 40 years ago."



It's been four decades since this historic sporting moment.



"Whatever they do, this must be different. Like winning the ashes for the very first time. You can only do it once."



Four decades ago, the America's Cup, an international yachting trophy and the world's oldest sporting prize was taken away from the Americans. The 1983 America's Cup winning team was led by skipper John Bertrand. In Newport, Rhode Island they were up against an American crew, who were unbeaten in 24 consecutive series. But this time the fight would be different.



John Longley says the newly designed Australia II yacht, featuring a winged keel, made the Americans nervous and unaware of what they were up against.



"It was like Mickey Mouse stuck under the boat. It was just so different, and so initially it was all about making sure they couldn’t copy it, so we actually built some paddles down the side so they couldn’t take accurate photographs."



Three-one down in the series, the Australians crawled their way back to force a 7th and deciding race. Forty three seconds was all the difference in the final - handing the Americans their first defeat in 132 years.



Australia 2's captain, John Bertrand, says it was a David and Goliath moment in Australia’s sporting history.



"As it turns out the psychology became a bigger deal than we ever anticipated, particularly when the pressure was on with the Americans. They didn't know what they were racing against, we had the audacity to keep the boat secret, the keel. They didn't know what they were racing against and that became a great concern."



At a time when the nation was doing it tough with bushfires, floods and a recession, this lift was exactly what they needed. Champagne corks across Australia were popped in the early hours of the morning .



Prime Minister Bob Hawke was among those celebrating.



"I tell you what, any boss who sacks anyone not turning up today is a bum. (Laughter and applause). You'll have to work a bit harder the next day to make up. It's a day for all Australians. It's a day that brings us all together. Marvellous. Absolutely marvellous."

