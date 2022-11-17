G20 comes to a close

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (L) shakes hands with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. Source: AFP / KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Published 17 November 2022 at 12:38pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
The G20 summit has come to a close in Indonesia, with member countries unanimously adopting a declaration that most of them condemned the war in Ukraine. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese held a series of meetings with world leaders during the G20, including with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Published 17 November 2022 at 12:38pm
By Tys Occhiuzzi
Presented by Tys Occhiuzzi
Source: SBS News
Share