German police spoke to gunman in February after anonymous tip-off

Floral tributes and candles are placed outside the Jehovah's Witness building in Hamburg, Germany, Friday March 10, 2023, the site where several people were killed last night in a rampage during a Jehovah's Witness event. (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP) Source: AAP / Christian Charisius/AP

The German government is under pressure to tighten the country's gun laws, following a deadly attack in the city of Hamburg which left eight people dead. Police say they had been informed about the perpetrator's potential instability, but had not taken away his legally acquired, semi-automatic pistol.

