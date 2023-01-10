SBS News In Depth

Global leaders condemn Brazil anti-democracy riot

SBS News In Depth

A broke window at Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil (Getty)

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - JAN 9: A view of a broken window after the supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro participated in an anti-democratic riot at Planalto Palace, in Brasilia, Brazil, January 9, 2023. (Photo by Mateus Bonomi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: AAP / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 12:14pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

The insurrection by thousands of Jair Bolsonaro supporters brought back memories of the January 6 Capitol riots in the United States in 2021.

Published 10 January 2023 at 12:14pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

A man stands in between rows of plants at a wasabi farm near Orange, NSW

The push for more migrants to live and work in the regions

Skye Lampton poses with a table filled of trophies

Australia's next golfing sensation

Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen points his finger at the media

Independent review into carbon credits released

On the Money

SBS On the Money: Property prices fall fastest and hardest on record