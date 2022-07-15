Government announces multi-million dollar package to keep foot-and-mouth disease out
A veterinarian prepares a dose of the foot-and-mouth vaccine at a farm in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. Source: BAGUS INDAHONO/EPA
Published 15 July 2022 at 3:31pm
By Gareth Boreham, Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
Senator Murray Watt has announced fourteen million dollars will be spent in Australia and overseas combating the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.
