SBS News In Depth

Government announces multi-million dollar package to keep foot-and-mouth disease out

SBS News In Depth

A veterinarian prepares a dose of the foot-and-mouth vaccine at a farm in West Java, Indonesia

A veterinarian prepares a dose of the foot-and-mouth vaccine at a farm in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia. Source: BAGUS INDAHONO/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2022 at 3:31pm
By Gareth Boreham, Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News

Senator Murray Watt has announced fourteen million dollars will be spent in Australia and overseas combating the spread of foot-and-mouth disease.

Published 15 July 2022 at 3:31pm
By Gareth Boreham, Tanya Dendrinos
Presented by Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS News
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Conference in The Hague on war crimes Ukraine

More than 40 countries agree to coordinate investigations into suspected war crimes in Ukraine

Nihal Rupasinghe, President of the Sinhalese Cultural Forum in Sydney (SBS).jpg

Sri Lankans in Australia help those struggling at home in Sri Lanka

Attendees pose during the family photo at the Pacific Islands Forum leaders summit

Leaders in the Pacific say the region is at a critical stage in its history

Concern is growing as the health service comes under pressure

New COVID wave in Australia expected to peak in August