Government announces plan to stop extinctions of native species

A bilby meets Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Published 4 October 2022 at 8:03pm
By Sean Wales, Allan Lee
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
The Federal Government has announced an ambitious plan to prevent any more Australian species from going extinct. Conservation experts have welcomed the announcement, but say significant funding is needed if the plan is to succeed.
Published 4 October 2022 at 8:03pm
By Sean Wales, Allan Lee
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
Source: SBS News
Share