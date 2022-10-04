SBS News In Depth

Government announces plan to stop extinctions of native species

A bilby meets Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek

A bilby meets Federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek Source: AAP

Published 4 October 2022 at 8:03pm
By Sean Wales, Allan Lee
Presented by Catriona Stirrat
The Federal Government has announced an ambitious plan to prevent any more Australian species from going extinct. Conservation experts have welcomed the announcement, but say significant funding is needed if the plan is to succeed.

