Government commits to strengthen cultural heritage laws

Minister for Environment Tanya Plibersek tables the Government’s response to the Joint Select Committee on Northern Australia’s report into the destruction of Juukan Gorge in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, November 24, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
Published 24 November 2022 at 6:01pm
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
The Albanese government has made a commitment to strengthen cultural heritage laws. But traditional owners say they were sidelined in the process.
Published 24 November 2022 at 6:01pm
Presented by Omoh Bello
Source: SBS News
Share