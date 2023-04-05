Government pledges to find ways to stop technology-facilitated abuse

The technology in our homes is being deployed to facilitate abuse.

While advances in technology are usually seen as beneficial, a new report shows they have also offered people who harm others new ways to do it. The Australian Office of the eSafety Commissioner says nearly all victims of domestic and family violence - more than 99 per cent of them - have experienced technology-facilitated abuse. The federal government has pledged to tackle the issue, announcing a grants program which aims to put a stop to that technology-based abuse

