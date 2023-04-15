Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Gutsy and heartbreaking: the untold stories of the ANZACs in Serbia
A WWII monument at the military cemetery in Belgrade, Serbia. Source: AFP / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC via Getty Images
As ANZAC Day approaches, new stories are emerging of soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War One. The story of at least 1500 Australian and New Zealanders who fought alongside the Serbian army during the war has long been overshadowed by stories from Gallipoli and the Western Front. But these soldiers are to be honoured in a ceremony in Serbia's capital Belgrade, to ensure their sacrifices aren't forgotten.
Share