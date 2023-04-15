Gutsy and heartbreaking: the untold stories of the ANZACs in Serbia

As ANZAC Day approaches, new stories are emerging of soldiers who sacrificed their lives during World War One. The story of at least 1500 Australian and New Zealanders who fought alongside the Serbian army during the war has long been overshadowed by stories from Gallipoli and the Western Front. But these soldiers are to be honoured in a ceremony in Serbia's capital Belgrade, to ensure their sacrifices aren't forgotten.

