Harsh penalties for businesses that exploit migrant workers

Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Andrew Giles

The federal government is introducing new laws designed to stop the exploitation of migrant workers. They include increased penalties and a ban on employers who have exploited migrants from hiring people on temporary visas.

