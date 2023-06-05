Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Harsh penalties for businesses that exploit migrant workers
Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs, Andrew Giles addresses the media during a press conference in Melbourne, Monday, June 5, 2023. (AAP Image/Diego Fedele) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DIEGO FEDELE/AAPIMAGE
The federal government is introducing new laws designed to stop the exploitation of migrant workers. They include increased penalties and a ban on employers who have exploited migrants from hiring people on temporary visas.
Share