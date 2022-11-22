Health concerns grow for Ukraine as winter sets in

Ukraine faces more challenges as winter sets in Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
Published 22 November 2022 at 11:36am
By Deborah Groarke
Source: SBS News
Health officials fear the lives of millions will be at risk in Ukraine as winter approaches, because of damage to the country's energy infrastructure. The warning comes amid renewed shelling near the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, which an international team is about to inspect.
