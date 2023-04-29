Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Helping more fans have a better time at the FIFA Women's World Cup
Courtenay Webeck (L) and Oscar Stubbs Source: SBS News
In three months Australia and New Zealand will host the FIFA Women's World Cup. And for the first time in Australian sport, vision-impaired fans attending matches, will be able to follow all the action with specialised live commentary. It’s one of several measures - including sensory rooms and sensory kits - aimed at making the event more accessible.
Share