Helping more fans have a better time at the FIFA Women's World Cup

Courtenay Webeck (L) and Oscar Stubbs (SBS).jpg

Courtenay Webeck (L) and Oscar Stubbs Source: SBS News

In three months Australia and New Zealand will host the FIFA Women's World Cup. And for the first time in Australian sport, vision-impaired fans attending matches, will be able to follow all the action with specialised live commentary. It’s one of several measures - including sensory rooms and sensory kits - aimed at making the event more accessible.

