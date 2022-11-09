SBS News In Depth

Highly sensitive national secrets may have been compromised

Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

Defence Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS

Published 9 November 2022 at 8:16pm
By Tina Quinn
The Defence Minister has launched an urgent review into claims former ADF pilots were approached to train China's military. It follows an initial investigation into the reports, Richard Marles says there are 'enough concerns' for an examination of the policies around the protection of national secrets.

