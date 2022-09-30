Hollywood apologises for its treatment of Indigenous peoples

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service
Sacheen Littlefeather at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures event Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Published 1 October 2022 at 8:00am
By Regan Morris (BBC)
Source: SBS News
It's nearly fifty years since the Native American actress, Sacheen Littlefeather, was booed at the Academy Awards for protesting about Hollywood's portrayal of Indigenous people. Now she has been the guest of honour at an Academy event, celebrating the work of Native American artists and reflecting on the industry’s past.
Published 1 October 2022 at 8:00am
By Regan Morris (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Share