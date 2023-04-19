Home at last - precious necklace returns to Tasmania

ABORIGINAL RED OCHRED NECKLACE

A unique Aboriginal red ochred necklace, believed to be the only of its kind in the world Source: AAP / ETHAN JAMES

After almost 200 years, a significant Tasmanian Aboriginal Ancestral object has returned to the state, for a new exhibition. The necklace is on loan from a museum in the United States for the next two years … but its hoped it can remain in Tasmania for good. ]]

