Homosexuality can now carry the death penalty in Uganda
Activists protest against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill at the Ugandan High Commission in South Africa Source: AAP / Themba Hadebe
Uganda has passed an extreme anti-LGBTIQ+ law, attracting strong condemnation from the West and sparking outrage among activists in Africa. The law includes the death penalty for what the new law calls 'aggravated homosexuality'. The legislation has raised concerns about increased violence, discrimination, and human rights violations against the already marginalized LGBTIQ+ community in Uganda and potentially across the region.
