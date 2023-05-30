Homosexuality can now carry the death penalty in Uganda

Uganda Anti Gay Law

Activists protest against Uganda's anti-homosexuality bill at the Ugandan High Commission in South Africa Source: AAP / Themba Hadebe

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Uganda has passed an extreme anti-LGBTIQ+ law, attracting strong condemnation from the West and sparking outrage among activists in Africa. The law includes the death penalty for what the new law calls 'aggravated homosexuality'. The legislation has raised concerns about increased violence, discrimination, and human rights violations against the already marginalized LGBTIQ+ community in Uganda and potentially across the region.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

People take cover at a metro station during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv

Russian missile attack on Kyiv fails

SBS NEWS OK 1242x804.jpg

Midday News Bulletin 30 May 2023

MARK MCGOWAN PRESSER

One of Australia's most successful state leaders steps down

HOUSING STRESS FILE

Rental affordability at a nine year low