Hopes for a new Netball Australia sponsor as mining giant withdraws lucrative deal

SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Hopes for a new Netball Australia sponsor as mining giant withdraws lucrative dealPlay00:57SBS News - Google - ShortsOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenDownload (897KB)Published 24 October 2022 at 6:46amSource: SBS News .Published 24 October 2022 at 6:46amSource: SBS NewsShareLatest podcast episodesTreasurer says migration plays major role in Australia's economic successBritain's former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak enters race for Prime MinisterTwo weather systems to cause further chaos in east coast floodsWeather bureau tips more rain havoc ahead