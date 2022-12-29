SBS News In Depth

Hopes grow that tension may drop between Kosovo and Serbia

EU Police on duty at the Bridge of Mitrovica in Kosovo

EU Police on duty at the Bridge of Mitrovica in Kosovo

Published 29 December 2022 at 12:57pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Tensions between Kosovo and Serbia have reached alarming proportions, causing concern around the globe that a second war will erupt in Eastern Europe. But a last minute decision to release a Serbian policeman from a Kosovo jail could be the beginning of a return to normality

