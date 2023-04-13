Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
How are WA communities preparing for Cyclone Ilsa
A supplied Bureau of Meteorology infrared satellite image shows Tropical Cyclone Ilsa at 10:30AM AEST, Thursday, April 13, 2023. (AAP Image/Supplied by the Bureau of Meteorology) Credit: BUREAU OF METEOROLOGY/PR IMAGE
Residents are evacuating the northwest coast of Western Australia as Tropical Cyclone Ilsa is expected to wreak havoc along the edge of the state. The category 4 storm is likely the strongest cyclone to hit the state in 10 years, and authorities are urging residents to heed emergency warnings and get themselves to safety.
