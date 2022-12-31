SBS News In Depth

How far has Australia come on Indigenous representation in 25 years?

Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed to traffic for the 4th time since its construction to host the reconciliation march in May 2000

Sydney Harbour Bridge was closed to traffic for the 4th time since its construction to host the reconciliation march in May 2000

Published 1 January 2023 at 7:00am
By Sara Tomevska
Source: SBS News

2023 is the year the Albanese government has committed to holding a referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. 20 years ago, the former Howard government was also debating whether to pursue constitutional reform - eventually deciding against it. So, after two decades, how far Australia has come on this important issue?

