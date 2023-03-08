Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
How financial literacy is lifting women out of poverty
Trieu Thi Tien has been trained to use a new accounting software program Source: Supplied
An Australian not-for-profit organisation is targeting financial literacy as the path to lifting women out of poverty in developing countries. In the lead-up to International Women's Day, Action on Poverty says its economic empowerment projects are providing new opportunities for impoverished communities.
