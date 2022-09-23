SBS News In Depth

How will Italy vote?

Italian expat Manuela Rispoli with her two sons in their Sydney apartment (Supplied).jpg

Italian expat Manuela Rispoli with her two sons in their Sydney apartment Source: Supplied

Published 24 September 2022 at 7:30am
By Omar Dabbagh, Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Francesca De Nuccio
Italians are heading to the polls in a snap general election that will likely see its most far-right government in power since World War II, led by the country's first female Prime Minister. In Australia, 160,000 people with Italian citizenship are eligible to vote, but only a fraction are expected to do so, while historically low turnouts are also being tipped across Italy.

