How will Italy vote?

Italian expat Manuela Rispoli with her two sons in their Sydney apartment Source: Supplied
Published 24 September 2022 at 7:30am
By Omar Dabbagh, Francesca De Nuccio
Presented by Francesca De Nuccio
Source: SBS News
Italians are heading to the polls in a snap general election that will likely see its most far-right government in power since World War II, led by the country's first female Prime Minister. In Australia, 160,000 people with Italian citizenship are eligible to vote, but only a fraction are expected to do so, while historically low turnouts are also being tipped across Italy.
