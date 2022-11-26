SBS News In Depth

Humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is 'a catastrophe'

SBS News In Depth

Children suffering from malnutrition in Afghanistan

An Afghan child suffering from malnutrition is seen at a hospital in Kabul Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 November 2022 at 2:17pm
By Yogita Limaye (BBC)
Source: SBS News

Afghanistan is facing its second winter since the Taliban took control, and the withdrawal of foreign funds sent the economy into collapse. The UN has described the humanitarian situation as a catastrophe, with millions on the brink of starvation. Rates of malnutrition among children have gone up by nearly fifty per cent. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye has found evidence that people are being forced to take extreme steps including selling their daughters and some giving tablets to their hungry children to sedate them.

Published 26 November 2022 at 2:17pm
By Yogita Limaye (BBC)
Source: SBS News
This item was first produced for the BBC World Service
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Members of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) deployed as part of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF) arrive at the airport in Goma

African leaders meet over violence in Democratic Republic of Congo

Car headlights are the only illumination in blacked-out Kyiv

'We become angrier and more united' - Ukrainians are defiant

Australia national team head coach Graham Arnold and player Aziz Behich (R) during a press conference in Doha.

Drama and intrigue on Day 5 of the World Cup

Thread Together CEO Anthony Chesler (SBS - Sandra fulloon).jpg

Why this project is giving away designer clothes for free