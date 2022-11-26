Humanitarian situation in Afghanistan is 'a catastrophe'

This item was first produced for the BBC World Service
An Afghan child suffering from malnutrition is seen at a hospital in Kabul Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency
Published 26 November 2022 at 2:17pm
By Yogita Limaye (BBC)
Source: SBS News
Afghanistan is facing its second winter since the Taliban took control, and the withdrawal of foreign funds sent the economy into collapse. The UN has described the humanitarian situation as a catastrophe, with millions on the brink of starvation. Rates of malnutrition among children have gone up by nearly fifty per cent. BBC reporter Yogita Limaye has found evidence that people are being forced to take extreme steps including selling their daughters and some giving tablets to their hungry children to sedate them.
