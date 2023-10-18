Hundreds feared dead in Gaza hospital blast

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





Hundreds of people are feared dead and many more injured following an explosion at a hospital in Gaza City.





Both sides are blaming each other for the attack on al-Ahli Arab Hospital.





Palestinian health authorities say the blast was caused by an Israeli air strike.





The Israeli military says it was caused by a failed rocket launch by the Islamic-Jihad group.





Islamic-Jihad is the second biggest militant group in the Gaza Strip and has denied responsibility.





And Israeli Defence Force spokesman Daniel Hagari has categorically denied responsibility too, saying the facts will emerge once more is known.





"Because there are lots of air strikes and there are also a lot of misfires (of rockets being launched by Hamas) and there is also a lot of false reports by Hamas, we will learn the details and will tell the truth to the public."





Palestinian Representative to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, says he believes Israel is responsible.







"Those responsible for this crime should face justice, and should face accountability. We as an Arab group demand immediately a ceasefire, because the continuation of the war, it means the killing of more Palestinians every moment."





The blast marks the single bloodiest incident in Gaza since Israel launched a round of retaliatory bombing attacks on the Gaza Strip following the surprise assault by the Hamas militant group on southern Israel on October the 7th.





At least 3,000 people are reported dead in Gaza and while Israeli authorities say at least 1,400 have been killed in their country since the conflict reignited.





Here, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has responded to the hospital blast, saying every innocent life matters whether Israeli or Palestinian.





"Our thoughts are with those killed, those injured, and their loved ones. The protection of civilian lives must come first, as the parliament said in its resolution that we carried on Monday. And respect for international human law is paramount. We condemn any indiscriminate attacks and targeting of civilian infrastructure including hospitals. And Australia joins with others in calling for international law to always be upheld."





Arab countries, including Iran and Türkiye swiftly sought to condemn the attack.





A spokesman for the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called it an act of "genocide" and a "humanitarian catastrophe".





The attack on the hospital comes ahead of a visit by United States President Joe Biden to Israel to show support for the country in its war with Hamas.





He has condemned the attack, saying he is 'outraged' by it and the U-S will investigate.





A summit Mr Biden was due to attend with Jordanian, Egyptian, and Palestinian leaders has now been cancelled following the explosion.





In other developments, a repatriation flight carrying 222 people - including 164 Australians - out of Israel has landed in Sydney.





Doug Stevens and his wife who arrived on the Qatar Airways flight says being in the country as the conflict unfolded was surreal.





"It was just amazing. We were laying in our hotel room, and a missile landed about 150 metres away from us. But Iron Dome is absolutely amazing. It was taking down 98 per cent of them. You could just see the trails of the misses through the sky...and then, puff of smoke...and ...gone. And five, ten minutes later...you're out of the bunkers."





A second flight carrying another 200 people from Tel Aviv is expected to touch down on Wednesday evening.





The Minister for Home Affairs, Clare O'Neil, says there are around 1200 people in the conflict zone who are in contact with the government and receiving updates about returning to Australia, while 46 Australians remain trapped in Gaza.





Ms O'Neil told the Seven Network Australia's terror threat level remains the same, stressing the government's vigilance and focus on domestic security.





"The situation in the Middle East is deteriorating rapidly. And we are urging people if you want to leave to leave. Take the first flight that is offered to you and get back to Australia as quickly as you can. I'm confident that we can get through this in the peaceful manner in which we resolve things as Australian citizens, but please know that we are watching very, very closely and carefully."

















