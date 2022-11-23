SBS News In Depth

'I just ran for my life' - chaotic scenes at Walmart mass shooting

SBS News In Depth

A police car outside the Virginia Walmart store where the shooting took place

A police car outside the Virginia Walmart store where the shooting took place Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 November 2022 at 10:56am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News

A Walmart store manager has shot six of his employees and wounded four in the latest mass shooting incident in the United States. This comes days after a mass shooting in a Colorado nightclub left five dead, and is the second mass shooting in Virginia in two weeks.

Published 24 November 2022 at 10:56am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Please note - you may find some of the content in this report disturbing
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Thiago Silva, Neymar and Lucas Paqueta of Brazil warm up

Previewing Friday at the FIFA World Cup

Japan's Shuichi Gonda saves another shot at goal from Germany

A day of surprises in Qatar

Legendary SBS football broadcaster Les Murray in 2009

SBS has been at the heart of Australian football since it started

New research finds more cultural diversity needed on boards

Cultural diversity missing from Australian boards