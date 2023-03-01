Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
ICC chief says he sees a pattern in Russian attacks on Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan Source: AAP / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT
The International Criminal Court is investigating alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, with tens of thousands of allegations made since the start of the invasion. This comes as Ukraine battles intensified attacks by Russia in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where some of the deadliest fighting has persisted for months.
