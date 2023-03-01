ICC chief says he sees a pattern in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan Source: AAP / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The International Criminal Court is investigating alleged war crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine, with tens of thousands of allegations made since the start of the invasion. This comes as Ukraine battles intensified attacks by Russia in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where some of the deadliest fighting has persisted for months.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Close up of people pointing to a graph with data.

Further reforms aim to make access to financial advice simpler, cheaper

JIM CHALMERS PRESSER

Political showdown on superannuation looms

WORLDPRIDE HUMAN RIGHTS CONFERENCE

Keeping heads above water: swimmers pool resources to promote mental health

OTM - Generic (Getty).jpg

SBS On the Money: Economy and house price declines slow