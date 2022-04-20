Inaugural award winner for refugee recognition

SBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Inaugural award winner for refugee recognitionPlay04:50EnglishSBS News In DepthOther ways to listen Danijel MalbasaGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (4.42 MB)Published 20 April 2022 at 5:48pmBy Abby DinhamTags Former Yugoslav refugee, Danijel Malbasa, has been named the inaugural winner of the Les Murray Award for Refugee Recognition.Published 20 April 2022 at 5:48pmBy Abby DinhamTagsSHARELatest podcast episodesPolystyrene the most common waste item collected from Australia's largest waterwaysHealth measures ease for COVID-19 close contactsUK PM apologises to parliament for breaching COVID-19 rulesUN calls for humanitarian ceasefire over Orthodox Easter week