Inaugural Electric Vehicle Summit gears up national plan

ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STOCK

An electric car is seen recharging at an ActewAGL charging station in Canberra, Monday, March 21, 2022. . (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Published 19 August 2022 at 7:14pm
By Abby Dinham
The Federal Government has outlined plans to get more electric vehicles on the road in Australia at the inaugural national E-V summit. Flagging a consultation paper to be released next month, Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen says it's time Australia catches up in the race to get rid of fossil fuel cars.

