India stops issuing visas to Canadian citizens as diplomatic rift widens
The relationship between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are increasingly strained, following allegations made over the death of a Canadian Sikh leader. Source: AAP / Sean Kilpatrick
India has stopped issuing visas to Canadian citizens amid an escalating row over the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called on India to cooperate with the investigation on the circumstances of Nijjar's death.
