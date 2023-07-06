India's hidden war continues to burn

India Unseen War

A burnt fruit tree stands in front of a vandalised house following ethnic clashes and rioting in Sugnu, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. The state is caught in a deadly conflict between two ethnic communities that have armed themselves and launched brutal attacks against one another. Witnesses interviewed by The Associated Press described how angry mobs and armed gangs swept into villages and towns, burning down houses, massacring civilians, and driving tens of thousands from their homes. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Source: AAP / Altaf Qadri/AP

The northeastern Indian state of Manipur has been facing more than two months of ethnic clashes. There is little sign of calm as peace talks fail and the national government remains largely silent on the conflict.

