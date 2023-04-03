Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Indigenous leader Yunupingu dies aged 74
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) speaks with Yothu Yindi Foundation chair Galarrwuy Yunupingu after delivering a speech to Indigenous leaders, campaigners and advocates gathered at the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE
A trail-blazing giant of the Aboriginal land rights movement has died. The 74-year-old passed away at his northeast Arnhem Land home in the Northern Territory after a long battle with illness. The family of Yunupingu has given permission to use his last name.
Share