Indigenous leader Yunupingu dies aged 74

GARMA FESTIVAL 2022

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) speaks with Yothu Yindi Foundation chair Galarrwuy Yunupingu after delivering a speech to Indigenous leaders, campaigners and advocates gathered at the Garma Festival in northeast Arnhem Land, Northern Territory, Saturday, July 30, 2022. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH/AAPIMAGE

A trail-blazing giant of the Aboriginal land rights movement has died. The 74-year-old passed away at his northeast Arnhem Land home in the Northern Territory after a long battle with illness. The family of Yunupingu has given permission to use his last name.

