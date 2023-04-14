Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
Indigenous Voice referendum parliamentary inquiry holds first day of hearings
Uluru Dialogues co-chair Pat Anderson gave evidence during the first day of public hearings on the Voice referendum. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore
A parliamentary inquiry into the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has begun - examining the proposed changes to Australia's founding legal document. The cross-party committee is examining the wording of the amendment.
