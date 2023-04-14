Indigenous Voice referendum parliamentary inquiry holds first day of hearings

Pat Anderson in a white shirt claps her hands.

Uluru Dialogues co-chair Pat Anderson gave evidence during the first day of public hearings on the Voice referendum. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A parliamentary inquiry into the Indigenous Voice to Parliament has begun - examining the proposed changes to Australia's founding legal document. The cross-party committee is examining the wording of the amendment.

Listen to Australian and world news and follow trending topics with
SBS News Podcasts.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Peng Shuai holds a tennis racquet.

Professional women's tennis tournaments to resume in China, after Peng Shuai boycott ends

Love Child_TV show.jpg

Diversity on Australian TV still a challenge, report finds

Owners of the Pardoo Roadhouse say they estimate the damage bill will be $4 million_Pardoo Roadhouse_Facebook.jpg

Cyclone Ilsa hits Western Australia as category-five storm, breaking Australian wind speed record

ANNIKA SMETHURST HIGH COURT

A new High Court ruling could see hundreds of visa decisions in Australia revisited