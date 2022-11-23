SBS News In Depth

Indonesian quake death toll rises

Death toll from Indonesia earthquake climbs to 268

People injured in an earthquake receive treatment at a hospital in Cianjur Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/

Published 23 November 2022 at 11:07am
By Essam Al-Ghalib
The death toll from the earthquake that struck Indonesia on Monday has risen to 260 as rescuers continue searching the rubble for those unaccounted for. Indonesians are reeling from the devastation and collapse of thousands of homes and the loss of life, with one man losing 11 family members

