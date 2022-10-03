Infantino laments 'dark day' as Widodo orders investigation into football tragedy

A pair of sneakers sit trampled in the stands of Kanjuruhan Stadium following a deadly soccer match stampede, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to to disperse supporters invading the pitch left over 100 people dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Hendra Permana) Source: AP / Hendra Permana/AP