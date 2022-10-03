Infantino laments 'dark day' as Widodo orders investigation into football tragedy

A pair of sneakers sit trampled in the stands of Kanjuruhan Stadium following a deadly soccer match stampede, in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Panic at an Indonesian soccer match after police fired tear gas to to disperse supporters invading the pitch left over 100 people dead, mostly trampled to death, police said Sunday. (AP Photo/Hendra Permana) Source: AP / Hendra Permana/AP
Published 3 October 2022 at 11:21am
By Marcus Megalokonomos
Source: SBS News
The death toll of from a stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia's East Java province has been revised down to 125. The deaths occurred in a riot which will go down as one of the world's worst stadium disasters of all time. FIFA has described the tragic incident as a dark day for football, as high profile football managers expressed their condolences.
