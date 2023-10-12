Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
INTERVIEW: Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Zalman Shoval
Zalman Shoval (second from left) with Benjamin Netanyahu, Bill Clinton and Yitzhak Mordechai (far left) at a meeting in the United States in 1998. Source: AAP / WHITE HOUSE PHOTO/AP
A former Israeli ambassador to the United States says the world needs to understand there is no scope for diplomacy when it comes to dealing with Hamas. Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, gaining power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel’s right to exist. Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. Zalman Shoval is a former politician who twice served as Israel's ambassador to the U-S in the 1990s. In a wide-ranging interview with Greg Dyett, the former ambassador began by reflecting on United States President Joe Biden's description of last Saturday's attack by Hamas militants as the deadliest day for the Jews since the Holocaust.
