INTERVIEW: Israel's former National Security Advisor speaks to SBS

Israel’s former National Security Advisor Major General (ret'd) Yaakov Amidror Source: SBS News

Major General (retired) Yaakov Amidror, who was formerly Israel’s National Security Advisor, talks to SBS's Ben Lewis about what may happen next in their military action against Hamas, the risks of ground invasion and what happens if and when that happens, and why Israel isn’t letting humanitarian aid into Gaza. This interview was recorded before the reported strike and explosion at the Gaza City hospital.

