Investigation continues 12 months after school shooting at Uvalde, Texas
A man paying his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022 Source: AAP / Eric Gay/AP
It's been one year since an 18-year-old gunman stormed an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen children and two teachers tragically lost their lives that day, leaving behind a deep wound in the grief-stricken United States town. One year later, the community still aches as the investigation into the police response remains unresolved.
