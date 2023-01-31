Inquiry launched into how suicide bomber accessed Peshawar mosque

A view of damage from the suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - JANUARY 31: A view of damage of Monday's suicide bombing at a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. The death toll from the suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police headquarters in Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar has risen to 100, with police announcing the completion of an intense rescue operation. (Photo by Hussain Ali/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Getty / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Officials have launched an investigation into the suicide bombing of a mosque in northern Pakistan that has so far claimed 100 lives.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Stalin In Moscow

Russian citizens returning to Soviet-style denouncing

CENTRELINK QUEUES MELBOURNE

Jobseeker increase would raise 840,000 children in Australia out of poverty: Anglicare

BILL SHORTEN CLINTON PRYOR MEETING

Migrant communities surprised to hear they'd like a voice to parliament too

BACK TO SCHOOL NSW STOCK

Cost of living crisis, meet back to school