Investigation under way into Sea World chopper crash

The wreckage of a helicopter is seen following the collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast

The wreckage of a helicopter is seen following the collision near Seaworld, on the Gold Coast

Published 3 January 2023 at 6:28am
By Sam Dover
Source: SBS News

Four people have died and three others are currently in critical condition following a mid-air crash between two Sea World helicopters on the Gold Coast. The incident occured on Monday afternoon just outside of the Sea World theme park resort.

