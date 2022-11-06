Iran acknowledges providing military drones to Russia

Military unit practice flying drones for military intelligence in northeastern Ukraine, November 4, 2022. Photo by Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Ukrinform/ABACAPRESS.COM. Source: ABACA / Madiyevskyy Vyacheslav/Ukrinform/PA/Alamy
Published 6 November 2022 at 12:56pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Ukraine has dismissed Iran's claims of only selling a small number of drones to Russia before it invaded Ukraine. Mr Zelenskyy also says the world needs to investigate the alliance between Iran and Russia.
