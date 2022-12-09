SBS News In Depth

Iran executes anti-government protester

CYPRUS-IRAN-WOMEN-PROTEST-RIGHTS-EXECUTION

A mobile phone shows a Tweet about the hanging Mohsen Shekari. Source: AFP / AFP via Getty Images

Published 9 December 2022 at 4:52pm, updated 30 minutes ago at 4:55pm
By Virginia Langeberg, Claire Slattery
Presented by Claire Slattery
Iran says it has conducted the first known execution in response to the recent anti-government protests. A 23-year-old man was hanged after being found guilty by a revolutionary court of “waging war against God”. Australia's Foreign Minister has described the execution as "deeply disturbing."

