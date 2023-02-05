Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
Iranians march in Melbourne Pride Parade for first time
A group of Iranian LGBTIQ+ people and supporters attended the Midsumma Pride March. Source: SBS News / Niv Sadrolodabaee
Tens of thousands of people have taken part in the annual Midsumma Pride march in Melbourne to celebrate the LGBTIQ+ community. For the first time, the march featured a group of Iranians, who spoke about their fear for the safety of friends and activists back home.
