Iranians march in Melbourne Pride Parade for first time

People gather together with pride flags and posters.

A group of Iranian LGBTIQ+ people and supporters attended the Midsumma Pride March. Source: SBS News / Niv Sadrolodabaee

Tens of thousands of people have taken part in the annual Midsumma Pride march in Melbourne to celebrate the LGBTIQ+ community. For the first time, the march featured a group of Iranians, who spoke about their fear for the safety of friends and activists back home.

