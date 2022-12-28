Israeli businesses decry calls to revise anti-discrimination law

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
People march during the annual Gay Pride parade in Jerusalem, Israel, 02 August 2018 Source: AAP / ABIR SULTAN
Published 28 December 2022 at 12:48pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Source: SBS News
Several leading Israeli businesses have pledged to strengthen their internal anti-discrimination rules following remarks by hard-right members of Israel's incoming government seen as undermining gender equality and minority rights. The remarks, including a call to scrap the Jerusalem gay pride march and another to ease a ban on individuals who support terror or racism from running for parliament, have alarmed many Israelis and drawn a warning from the country's president.
