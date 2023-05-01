Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with
'It was like a train wreck': Reformed gambler Paul Fung wants greater regulation of the gambling industry
Paul Fung says he's witnessed the damage problem gambling can do (SBS).jpg Source: SBS News
There are renewed calls for a sweeping federal crackdown on the gambling sector in Australia. It comes less than a week after the government announced major changes to online gaming. But health and lobby groups say more needs to be done.
