'It was like a train wreck': Reformed gambler Paul Fung wants greater regulation of the gambling industry

Paul Fung says he's witnessed the damage problem gambling can do (SBS).jpg

Paul Fung says he's witnessed the damage problem gambling can do (SBS).jpg Source: SBS News

There are renewed calls for a sweeping federal crackdown on the gambling sector in Australia. It comes less than a week after the government announced major changes to online gaming. But health and lobby groups say more needs to be done.

