'It's all about friendship': The trailblazers of Australian and New Zealand women's football reunite
Members of the 1975 Australian women’s football team prepare for a friendly at cockatoo island Sydney. Source: SBS News
It's a rematch almost 50 years in the making. The first female players to represent Australia and New Zealand in international football have taken to the pitch for a friendly to mark the Women's World Cup. They've lost some speed and agility compared to past performances, but they made up for it with their passion and pride.
