'It's all about friendship': The trailblazers of Australian and New Zealand women's football reunite

Members of the 1975 Australian women’s football team prepare for a friendly at cockatoo island Sydney. (SBS).jpg

Members of the 1975 Australian women’s football team prepare for a friendly at cockatoo island Sydney. Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

It's a rematch almost 50 years in the making. The first female players to represent Australia and New Zealand in international football have taken to the pitch for a friendly to mark the Women's World Cup. They've lost some speed and agility compared to past performances, but they made up for it with their passion and pride.

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with 
SBS News Podcasts.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TALISMAN SABRE OPENING CEREMONY

A show of force from military allies: Australia plays host to Operation Talisman Sabre

Marina Tamayo (supplied).jpg

Marina trained to dance flamenco in Spain. Now she’s performing in a major feature film

FIFA WWC MATILDAS SQUAD PRESENTATION

Will a 'hair-raising moment' from this World Cup inspire future footballers?

A patient holds a nurse's hand

Pilot program boosts case for 'care navigators' in nursing