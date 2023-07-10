Jimmy Savile, Rolf Harris - now the BBC faces a new scandal

Members of the media gather at the entrance to BBC Broadcasting House in London

Members of the media gather at the entrance to BBC Broadcasting House in London

The UK's national broadcaster is scrambling to respond to claims one of its top presenters paid a teenager for sexually explicit photos. The BBC says it has contacted police about the matter, and the presenter has been suspended. But the broadcaster is facing questions over why the allegations were not investigated sooner

