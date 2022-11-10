SBS News In Depth

Joe Biden hails US midterm results as a 'good day for democracy'

Biden Midterm Presser

President Joe Biden conducts a news conference on the midterm elections Source: AAP / CQ-Roll Call

Published 10 November 2022 at 7:54pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
The balance of power in United States Congress hangs in the balance, with some key races in the country's midterm elections yet to be settled. President Joe Biden's Democrats are breathing a sigh of relief though, as they outperformed expectations and avoided large Republican gains.

